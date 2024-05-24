THDCIL’s CMD conducts an extensive inspection visit at 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India Limited, led a comprehensive two-day inspection visit at Tehri Complex on May 19th and May 20th, 2024. Accompanied by Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), and L. P. Joshi, Head of Project (Tehri Complex), among other senior officers of THDCIL, Vishnoi meticulously inspected the ongoing construction works of 1000 MW Tehri PSP.

During the first day, Vishnoi visited Tehri Dam, and conducted an extensive inspection. L.P. Joshi, Executive Director (Tehri Complex) provided updates on various construction activities. Later, Vishnoi and Bhupender Gupta inspected critical areas such as the Butterfly Valve, PSC (Pen Stock Assembly Chamber), EA-7, and TRT of Tehri PSP along with Koteshwar Dam and its outlet area. Following the inspection, Vishnoi commended the efforts of the officials and stakeholders, and motivated them to maintain momentum to achieve the desired results within the set timeframe.

After inspection of the construction sites of the PSP project by the Chairman and Managing Director, a review meeting was convened in which all aspects of the construction works were thoroughly deliberated.

Furthermore, during the review meeting Vishnoi stressed the significance of sustained high-quality standards while ensuring the timely completion of the project. He emphasized the significant contribution the Tehri PSP would make towards the nation's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions and providing 24*7 affordable power supply, aligning with the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. The project exemplifies THDC's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and environmental responsibility.

Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), reiterated THDCIL's dedication to excellence and environmental stewardship, assuring the timely completion of project activities.

THDCIL, a premier PSU, boasts expertise in harnessing hydro, solar, wind, and thermal energy sources, with an installed capacity of 1587 MW, including the Tehri Dam & HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW), Wind Power Projects in Gujarat, small hydro projects, and a solar power project in Kerala. Additionally, THDCIL operates coal mines in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by Sandeep Singhal, ED (Technical),R.R. Semwal (C.G.M. EMD), Virendra Singh, CGM (OMS), A.K. Ghildiyal (C.G.M. Planning and MPS), A.R. Gairola (GM PSP), M.K. Singh (GM Mechanical), Dr. A.N. Tripathy (GM HR & Admin) & Neeraj Agarwal (AGM Civil Design), and other senior officers of THDCIL.