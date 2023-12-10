THDCIL signs MoU for Water Sports High Performance Academy at Tehri on the occasion of Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 being organized from 08th to 09th December, 2023 at Dehradun.

During the occasion, R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India Limited, announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association (IKCA), Uttaranchal Olympic Association (UOA), and the Department of Yuva Kalyan and Sports, Government of Uttarakhand on 08th December 2023. The signing ceremony, held in the esteemed presence of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, marks a significant step towards the establishment of the THDCIL Water Sports High Performance Academy at Koteshwar, Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The MoU, signed by key representatives including Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) of THDCIL, Prashant Kushwaha, President of IKCA, Dr. D. K. Singh, Secretary General of UOA, Amit Sinha (IPS), Special Principal Secretary Sports & Youth Welfare, Uttarakhand, and L. P. Joshi, Executive Director (TC) of THDCIL (on behalf of THDCIL and co-ordinating with Governing Body) in Dehradun, outlines the development of a state-of-the-art high-performance academy with a residential facility for male and female athletes. The academy aims to elevate athlete performance by providing cutting-edge tools, equipment, and facilities.

Under the agreement, the academy will focus on training athletes for International events, including World Championships, Asian Level Championships, and Ranking Championships in the disciplines of Canoe Sprint, Para-Canoe, and Canoe Slalom.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the role of THDCIL and stated that this initiative aims to create a global ecosystem that not only enhances the sport locally but also contributes to the development of an international environment at the high-performance academy in Koteshwar, Tehri.

Rekha Arya, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Uttarakhand also heartly congratulated THDC on the signing of this historic MoU.

Vishnoi emphasized the academy's commitment to fostering international collaboration by welcoming foreign athletes. The THDCIL Water Sports High Performance Academy is poised to become a hub for nurturing talent, providing world-class training facilities, and promoting the exchange of expertise on a global scale. This initiative aligns with the vision of creating a strong foundation for water sports development in the region and elevating Uttarakhand's prominence on the international sporting stage.

Vishnoi congratulated Chief Minister of UK for organizing this landmark Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 which would go a long way in overall Socio-economic development of Uttarakhand. He stated that THDC has always been on the forefront towards the development initiatives of the State of Uttarakhand and in this regard recently THDCIL has also signed MoUs of five Hydro projects in the state of Uttarakhand totalling 1719 MW which would involve an estimated investment of Rs. 17,000 Crores, generating substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth of Uttarakhand.