THDCIL Partners with PSSC to Lead Skill Development in the Power Industry

THDC India Limited (THDCIL) and the Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC), New Delhi, have entered into a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the Takshashila Sustainable Livelihood & Community Development Centre (HRD) of THDCIL in Rishikesh on June 7, 2024. This collaboration aims to utilize the advanced infrastructure at THDCIL’s HRD Centre to conduct residential training programs. On this occasion, R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL, highlighted the company’s commitment to providing reliable and affordable 24x7 power to the nation. "This partnership is a testament to THDCIL's dedication to driving innovation and transformation within public sector enterprises. By leveraging advanced training methodologies and contemporary strategies, we aim to address the ever-evolving challenges of the power sector," said Vishnoi. He further detailed the organization's focus on sustainability and technological advancement, which aligns with the national vision of a robust and self-reliant power industry.

Shallinder Singh, Director(Personnel), THDCIL described the MoU as a significant milestone in enhancing skill development within the power sector. "Our State-of-the-Art HRD Centre in Rishikesh is not just a training facility; it is a hub for innovation and excellence," he remarked. "Nestled in eco-friendly surroundings, the center has been pivotal in conducting numerous programs and workshops focused on harnessing various energy resources. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, the HRD Centre offers comprehensive residential training programs for both government and private institutions. Beyond business-focused training, we also emphasize holistic development through sessions on yoga, work-life balance, and positivity."

The MoU was signed by V.K. Singh, Chief Executive Officer, PSSC, and S.K. Sharma, AGM (HRD), THDCIL, in the gracious presence of Shallinder Singh, Director(Personnel), THDCIL, and other senior officers of THDCIL.

The PSSC, a national body dedicated to skill development across the power industry, covers sectors including power generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy, and power equipment manufacturing. The council has been actively pursuing its objectives with strong industry support.