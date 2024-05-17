THDCIL organizes ‘HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends’ to Drive Excellence in Public Sector HR Management

In a commitment to address the evolving needs of the power sector workforce and provide them with Cutting-edge HR Technological Solutions, a transformative training endeavour titled "HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends" is being organized at Takshashila Sustainable Livelihood & Community Development Centre by THDCIL in Rishikesh. Speaking on the occasion, R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director conveyed that THDC India Limited in it’s unwavering commitment to provide affordable 24 x 7 Power to the Nation is also catalysing the transformation in the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) through advanced training methodologies and HR interventions.

Vishnoi added that the program is tailored for middle-level HR managers, and embodies THDCIL's dedication to fostering organizational excellence. He also underscored the significance of the Takshshila Sustainable Livelihood & Community Development Centre of THDCIL, lauding it as a premier hub for innovative stakeholder engagement and skill enhancement initiatives.

This HR Retreat program being organized from 16th to 18th May, 2024 was inaugurated by Smt. Geeta Kapur, Ex-Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN Limited, and Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDCIL. Smt. Geeta Kapur emphasized the critical importance of adapting to the rapidly evolving landscape of Human Resources, highlighting the role of such training programs in fostering organizational agility and resilience. She remarked on the transformative potential of HR practices in achieving organizational excellence.

Shallinder Singh reiterated THDCIL's commitment to cultivate a progressive Corporate ethos, positioning the program as a cornerstone in shaping future HR leaders. He added that the program offers a holistic understanding of contemporary HR paradigms. Encompassing diverse topics such as team dynamics, leadership attributes, HR metrics utilization, and transformative change management strategies, It equips participants with the requisite acumen to navigate the complexities of modern workforce dynamics. Notably, the program delves into the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and syntax in HR functions, reflecting THDCIL's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends.

Shallinder Singh stated that with the participation of 35 mid-level officers representing prominent public sector organizations such as THDCIL, SJVN, Ratle HPCL, PGCIL, REC Limited, NEEPCO, UJVN Limited, and NHPC, this Open Dynamic Management Development Program the "HR Retreat: Navigating Emerging Trends" offers an opportunity to HR fraternity officers to come together on a common platform and also deliberate on the HR issues being confronted by the CPSEs.

The program benefits from the expertise of the resource person from IIM Sirmour Dr. Rinki Dahiya, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, industry-relevant content.

Veer Singh, CGM (HR & A), THDCIL along with the Program Director, S. K. Sharma, AGM (HRD), THDCIL and Program Coordinator Ravi Budhlakoti, Manager (HRD) played a significant role in conceptualizing, designing and Implementation of the program. The program promises to instill cutting-edge knowledge and practical insights, driving meaningful change and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.