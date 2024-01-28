THDCIL dedicates India's Largest Electrolyser End Fuel Cell based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at Rishikesh

THDC India Limited, a leading Power Sector PSU, has also established a benchmark in the Green Hydrogen production, by successfully implementing India's one of the First Pilot Project aligned with the "National Green Hydrogen Mission" on the auspicious occasion of 75th Republic Day. The project developed at the office complex in Rishikesh was inaugurated by R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL in the presence of Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) and Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), along with all other senior officers of THDCIL.

Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh also recently emphasized the government's commitment to energy transition and India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) commitment to reduce emissions intensity. Hon’ble Minister also highlighted upon the Importance of Various Initiatives under the Ambit of National Green Hydrogen Mission which will contribute to India’s aim to become Aatmanirbhar through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global Clean Energy Transition.

Vishnoi informed that the Pilot Project will produce 50KG of Green Hydrogen on daily basis sourcing input energy from 1MW Rooftop Solar Plant, the produced Green Hydrogen will be stored in 2nos of Storage Tanks and shall be utilized in night hours for illumination of THDCIL office Complex though a 70 Kw PEM Fuel Cell.

The Project will be India's Largest Electrolyser End Fuel Cell based Pilot Project. This notable achievement by THDCIL serves as a demonstration of key technologies involved in Green Hydrogen Production, H2 storage, and features a PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) Hydrogen fuel cell-based microgrid system. This initiative underscores THDCIL's dedication to advancing sustainable practices and embracing innovative solutions in the realm of Green Energy.