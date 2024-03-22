THDCIL conferred with

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL informed that THDC India Limited has been awarded in the Gold Category for the prestigious "The GEEF Global Environment Award 2024" in the Power Industry. He stated that THDCIL has been consistently establishing new benchmarks in the Energy Sector and conferring this award is testimony of a display of professionalism and sensitivity to address environmental concerns in its journey of providing affordable power to all. The award ceremony was part of the Global Clean Energy Summit-2024 and the Global Environment - Safety Awards 2024 held at JW Marriott Aerocity, New Delhi on 20th March 2024.

Vishnoi added that THDCIL’s achievement in the annual global award highlights it’s contributions to environmental sustainability and innovation within the power sector. THDCIL stands as a beacon of excellence in the power sector, showcasing a harmonious blend of financial resilience, commitment to environmental stewardship, and a vision for sustainable energy practices.

Vishnoi further added that the company’s multifaceted initiatives, community engagement, and adherence to core values have positioned THDCIL as a standout candidate for the Global Award 2024.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) extended heartfelt congratulations to THDCIL Employees and stated that it is a matter of great pride that this achievement is a result of the consistent display of environmental sensitivity by THDCIL in its journey of developing reliable and affordable energy sources. THDCIL’s exemplary contributions and achievements position it as a deserving recipient of this prestigious accolade. Shallinder Singh further stated that the organization’s holistic approach from internal awareness programs to global collaborations reinforces its commitment to a sustainable and responsible future

On the occasion, the award was received on behalf of THDCIL by Amardeep, GM(S&E). During the event, leaders, teams, units, projects, and organizations were honored for their extraordinary contributions, commitment, professionalism, and actions that are focused on innovative technologies and sustainable environmental practices in a sustainable manner that have made a positive impact and drive positive changes in society.

THDC India Limited (THDCIL) is a leading power generation company and profit-making public sector enterprise, which has expertise in harnessing Hydro, Solar, Wind, and Thermal Energy sources. It has installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000 MW), Koteshwar HEP (400 MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63 MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit. Also, it is worth mentioning that THDCIL has operational coal mines at Amelia, Singrauli, MP. With a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community development, THDCIL continues to play a pivotal role in India's energy landscape.