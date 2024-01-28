THDCIL Celebrates Country’s 75th Republic Day with Enthusiasm

On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, R.K. Vishnoi, Chairman & Managing Director of THDC India Limited unfurled the National Flag at the THDCIL’s Corporate Headquarters in Rishikesh. Patriotism filled the air as celebrations were organized to commemorate the National Day and pay tribute to the constitution-makers, freedom fighters, and brave martyrs of India. The event was graced by the presence of J. Behera, Director (Finance), Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) and Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical) along with the senior officers and other employees of the corporation and their families.

Acknowledging the collective efforts and dedication of THDCIL family in contributing to the company’s development and Nation’s progress, Vishnoi, emphasized the pivotal role each employee plays Nation’s power sector. He encouraged everyone for their full cooperation and contribution. While addressing the occasion, Vishnoi highlighted that this year’s Republic Day celebrations align with the Government of India’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (Public Participation).

Vishnoi stated that in line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India towards enabling India to achieve the status of Super Power by 100 years celebrations to be commemorated in the year 2047. The event featured a diverse array of cultural performances by school students, including captivating cultural dances and impressive displays of horse riding skills. With similar fervor and enthusiasm this National event was also widely celebrated in all the Projects of THDCIL, across the country.