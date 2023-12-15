THDCIL applauds student on bagging First Prize competition

THDC India Limited applauded Ms. Arushi, a student of Class 7th on bagging the First Prize in the National Level Painting Competition organized by Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India in New Delhi. THDC India Limited, a leading Power Entity of Ministry of Power is the Nodal agency for the State of Uttarakhand. Preceding this National Level Event, State-Level competitions took place nationwide, witnessing the enthusiastic participation of approximately 70 Lakhs students and all the leading CPSUs of the country such as THDC, NTPC, NHPC, SJVN, Power Grid etc. had been assigned different States, all over the country for the successful convening of the competition. The first three winners from both groups A and B of each State participated in the National Level Event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on December 11, 2023. Her Excellency, President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, presented the First Prize to Ms. Arushi during a grand glittering prize distribution ceremony on National Energy Conservation Awards day, held on December 14, 2023. President during her address congratulated the winners and highlighted the importance of Energy conservation. She said that the message of ‘Energy Conserved is Energy Generated’ is of utmost importance and the stakeholders should make collaborative efforts to raise awareness regarding Energy conservation. The distinguished presence of Cabinet Minister (Power, New & Renewable Energy), R K Singh, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar added to the significance of the occasion, showcasing the government's commitment to recognizing and fostering talent in the realm of Energy Conservation. Singh while addressing emphasized the importance of energy conservation in the realm of Global Warming and Climate Change the world is facing. Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India and other senior dignitaries of MoP and senior officers from various CPSUs were also present during the occasion. R K Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited heartily congratulated Uttarakhand State and Acharyakulam School, Haridwar on bagging first prize in this prestigious event and added that it is proud moment that THDC India Limited, is the Nodal Agency for the state of Uttarakhand for this event. Vishnoi, emphasized that the success of these young participants underscores the dedicated efforts they invested at such a tender age in a competition of national stature. This National Level Competition is a year long exercise by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power in its endeavour to disseminate the message of energy conservation to provide affordable 24x7 Power to India. He further added that, THDC India Limited, besides establishing new Benchmarks in Hydro Sector is also a stalwart in various Socio-Economic upliftment initiatives such as Irrigation, Agriculture, Sports, Art, Culture, Health, Hygiene, Women Upliftment, Etc. especially in Uttarakhand, as a cornerstone of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policies. In alignment with its commitment to social values, THDC India Limited has also recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, Uttarakhand Olympic Association, and the Government of Uttarakhand. This strategic partnership aims to establish a state-of-the-art sports training academy at Koteshwar, Tehri in Uttarakhand, further solidifying THDC’s dedication to holistic development and community upliftment, he added. Vishnoi also stated that THDC India Limited is a premier power sector organization and a pioneering force in the development of Uttarakhand. Committed to excellence, THDC India Limited actively engages in various developmental verticals, fostering progress and prosperity in the region. Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDC India Limited, also congratulated Ministry of Power, GoI and the State of Uttarakhand for this prestigious achievement. Singh added that THDC India Limited is always at the forefront in dissemination of various development initiatives of MoP, GoI as well as GoUK for the overvall Socio-Economic development of the region. In the prestigious National Level Painting Competition on Energy Conservation, the First prize winner received the prize money of Rs One Lakh. Mr. Satakshi, a student of Acharyakulam School, Haridwar also won consolation prize under Group-A category received the consolation prize money amounting to Rs. Fifteen Thousand. It is worth mentioning that, previous year also a student from Uttarakhand state won the first position under Group-A category in the National Level painting Competition.