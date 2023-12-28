THDC successfully Boxes up the Second Unit of 1000 MW Tehri PSP

THDC India Limited, a leading Power Sector, PSU has achieved a significant milestone with the successful Boxing up of the Second unit (U#6- 250 MW variable speed pump turbine) of 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Project (PSP) on 26th December 2023.

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL, congratulated the PSP team, emphasizing that this major achievement marks a crucial step towards commissioning the Nation’s first Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project (1000 MW). Vishnoi commended the dedicated efforts of the THDC team of Tehri PSP and extended congratulations for their sincere and concerted efforts for achieving this milestone. He stated that the THDC team is known for setting new benchmarks in the Hydro-sector and consistently achieving targets in the face of challenges.

Vishnoi added that Tehri PSP has been envisaged to generate 1000 MW of Peaking Power for enhancing system reliability and also to provide Balancing Load to the Thermal and Renewable generation during off Peak hours. The reservoir created by the Tehri Dam and Koteshwar Dam would function as upstream and downstream reservoir for Pump Storage Plant. This Plant in a big way will contribute in stabilization by meet the Peak Load and balancing requirements.

The event was attended by L.P. Joshi, Executive Director (Tehri Complex & APP) along with other senior officers of THDC India and Consortium of M/s GEPIL, M/s HCC and M/s GEHF Besides above, Tehri PSP team also achieved another milestone with the successful lowering of the Runner of Final Unit-U#8 (250 MW Variable Speed Pump Turbine) of the 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Project (PSP) on December 22, 2023.