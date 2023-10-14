THDC India Successfully Concludes

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL informed that THDC organized a three-day training programme titled “SHE-Stronger, Healthier Everyday” from 11th October 2023 to 13th October 2023 at the lush green campus of HRD Center of THDCIL, Rishikesh. R. K. Vishnoi informed that this programme exclusively designed for female employees and the spouses of male employees of THDCIL, is aimed to enhance both physical and mental well-being.

Vishnoi emphasized the pivotal role women play in society. He highlighted that women are vital pillars of society, and a woman's health profoundly influences the well-being of her entire family and is integral to the harmonious functioning of all family members.

The closing ceremony of the programme was graced by the presence of Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) THDCIL, who lauded the commitment and dedication of the female participants. He underscored the importance of such programs in nurturing the well-being and development of women, recognizing their crucial role in society and family life.

THDC has always been upfront in the empowerment of Women and always encouraged its women folk in its various endeavours. He stated that this training session is amongst a series of events with a vision to promote a healthier, stronger, and happier community, recognizing the vital role that women play in our society. The "SHE-Stronger, Healthier Everyday" training programme stands as a testament to the organization's commitment to the holistic well-being of its workforce.

This impactful training program was organized in collaboration with SAKSHAM Social Welfare Society, serving as a valuable resource partner. Dr. Ritu Gaur and Dr. Ashwant Priyadarshan, renowned experts in the field, led the program as faculty members, delivering their expertise to empower and enrich the participants. A total number of 45 female participants attended this insightful training programme.

