Telephone advisory committee holds meeting under chairmanship Sukhbir Singh

A meeting of Telephone advisory committee under the chairmanship Sukhbir Singh General Manager Business Area Patiala was held on December 14, 2023 in BSNL Office Leela Bhawan Patiala. Sukhbir Singh GM BA Patiala, Pankaj Kumar DGM Patiala, Surinder Singh A.G.M (Ext), Kalpana Mittal AGM(Admin), Jatinder Kumar Account Officer, Jagdish Singh SDE (CSC), Ashwani Garg SDE (EB), Aman Singla SDE (PRO), Palvi Gupta JTO (Commercial Officer) and Amardeep Kaur JTO(Urban estate) were present. The following TAC Members, Vikram Sharma and Rameshwar Dass were also present.

Sukhbir Singh G.M.T.D Patiala welcomed all the T.A.C Members. GM BA informed that Patiala BA besides Patiala consists of Sangrur And Bhatinda Operational Areas also. He told that BSNL is providing affordable and better services to all walks of life. He informed about the various development works being done in order to give better services to our esteemed customers. He informed that we are providing high speed internet services with Fiber to the Home connections and also giving employment to new youth by registering them as TIP Vendor to provide connections. Since the Launch of BHARAT UDYAMI SCHEME(BUS) launched by Government of India for rural areas. Currently 21528 FTTH connections are working out of which 12478 connections(BUS) are in rural areas. BSNL is also going to launch 4G services very soon

. Vikram Sharma, TAC member gave valuable suggestions for betterment of BSNL services and Sh Rameshwar Dass appreciated the efforts of BSNL for providing Internet services in rural areas

Pankaj Kumar DGM Patiala thanked all the TAC Members for giving their valuable suggestions and time. He thanked all the staff members for making the meeting a success.