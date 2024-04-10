TEDxRambaug goes on an adventure trail with a focus on Wildlife Conservation and Climate Action

TEDxRambaug, a renowned non-profit organization in Kalyan, known for promoting young talents and sharing transformative ideas, is set to host a major event aimed at inspiring community action towards wildlife conservation and climate change.

This event is called TEDxRambaug Adventure, happened on April 7th at Byculla Zoo, Mumbai, featuring Dr. Abhishek Satam, a distinguished zoologist and world record holder. This special gathering was to enlighten attendees on the importance of biodiversity and the pressing need for conservation efforts.

The event promised an impressive roster of past eminent speakers, Chinmay Prabhu- rubix record holder and Santosh Hulawale- Indro robo creator who will delve into topics surrounding climate action and sustainable living. Additionally, the event showed a spotlight on the efforts of over 50 volunteers engaging in activities to better understand and combat the effects of climate change on various species.

TEDxRambaug invited community members and organisations to join forces in spreading awareness and inspiring actionable change. With a track record of impactful gatherings since its first event in January 2021, TEDxRambaug continues to foster a space for ideas worth spreading, aiming to create a significant impact on global conservation efforts.

In addition, it's noteworthy that the great initiative taken by Aditya Bharat and Kasturi Arolkar from the marketing team of TEDxRambaug has played a pivotal role in bringing about change through small steps. The event Organiser Shubham Anil Minde has been a spearhead for the community initiative for the past three years and strives continuing the legacy ahead in the coming futures. TEDxRambaug visions in bringing ideas worth spreading all over the community and globe. Borgaonkar groups from Kalyan supported this event.