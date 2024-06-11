SWR’s RPF rescued 35 children including 03 girls under Operation ‘Nanhe Faristheh’ in May 2024

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding railway property, passenger areas, and the well-being of travelers. The force has been working round the clock for providing safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to the passengers.

In May 2024, RPF continued to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of passengers, while also assisting Indian Railways in delivering reliable freight transport services to its customers.

RPF, during the month of May 2024, made certain commendable achievements under several operations run by it: –

Operation "Nanhe Faristheh" - Rescuing Lost Children:- Under the mission "Nanhe Faristheh," RPF played a pivotal role in reuniting 35 children (32 boys, 03 girls) in need of care and protection with their families. These children were separated from their families for various reasons, and RPF worked tirelessly to rescue and handed over to NGO/Police.

Operation Dignity:- Under this operation On 23.05.2024, rescued one missing male person, aged 50 yrs, R/o Chitradurga in GS coach of Tr. No. 17416 Express at Hubli (UBL) Railway station. Further, the said person was reunited with his family.

Empowering Women Passengers - "Meri Saheli" Initiative:- under operation Meri Saheli RPF collects the seat/berth numbers of the single/alone female passengers and shares them with RPF personnel deployed at corresponding stations for their security & safety in en- route. At the destination, a feedback from the identified passengers is collected for corrective response. Meri Saheli members also help women passengers in availing Auto Rickshaws, Bus services, carrying belongings of elderly and needy passengers. Presently, 28 trains have been identified under this operation.

Cracking Down on Touts (Operation "Uplabdh"):- In the fight against touts, and to facilitate common passenger in getting Railway reservation tickets and to curb the menace of black marketing of Railway Tickets, special drives were conducted at Travel Agencies/Agents all over Karnataka and Goa. In 29 cases, 28 touts were arrested and prosecuted under Section 143 of Railways Act with seizure of 96 No's of live reserved tickets valued Rs. 2,85,063.25/-, 794 used tickets valued Rs. 18,23,195.05/-.

Curbing Illegal Goods Transport (Operation Satark):- On 11 occasions, recovered unclaimed 1472 Nos of liquor bottles (338830 ml) total worth Rs 1,07,888/- were seized and handed over to Excise Department for further legal action.

Swift Response to Passengers' Concerns:- 55 occasions, recovered leftover items of passengers such as laptops, mobiles, gold/silver ornaments and other personal belongings total worth Rs. 13,96,180/- and handed over to passengers.

Operation "Yatri Suraksha" - Protecting Passengers:- RPF supplements the efforts of police in preventing and detecting crimes against railway passengers. In May 2024, RPF arrested 03 criminals involved in offenses against passengers, delivering them to the concerned GRP/Police, and recovered gold ornaments weighing 03 grams an amount of total Rs 15,000/- and 03 nos of silver bracelet worth Rs 1000 and cash Rs 7047/- stolen from passengers and eleven mobile phones worth 95,500,/- (Approx) and the same handed over to GRP for necessary action.

Rail Suraksha:- Under this operation, pending 19 cases of NBW (Non bailable warrent) executed by the divisions (Hubballi-11,Bengaluru-11 & Mysuru-02) and prosecuted.

WILEF:- (Drive against smuggling of wild life):- On 01.05.2024 while checking through luggage scanner at Sir. M. Vishweshwarayya Railway station, Bangalore noticed a piece looking like deer antler in a trolley bag carried by a passenger from Assam further he was handed over to Range forest officer, Krishna Rajapuram, Bengaluru from PC/Bayappannahalli for further legal action.

Patrolling by mobile teams every hour in vestibule trains:- On an average daily 34 to 37 Spl/Mail/Exp. trains were escorted by 100 to 116 RPF personnel over SWR.

Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act 1966:- 04 cases were registered and 09 accused persons were arrested under the provision of RP(UP) Act 1966 and Railway property worth Rs. 33,300/- recovered out of stolen property worth Rs. 85,122/-.

General Manager, Arvind Srivastava express gratitude to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel who worked tirelessly alongside, and also reaffirm the shared responsibility towards safeguarding the well-being of every passenger.