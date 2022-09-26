SVKM's NMIMS signs an MoU with HTWG Konstanz, Germany, for short study and research

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HTWG Konstanz – University of Applied Sciences, Germany, to enhance cooperation between the two world-class institutions for five years.

The collaboration is with NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME). Honourable Amrishbhai Patel, Chancellor, NMIMS, and Prof. Dr. Sabine Rein, President, HTWG Konstanz, University of Applied Sciences, Germany signed the MoU.

The MoU includes opportunities for students related to research, internships, and short study programs; faculty exchange for activities like lectures, training, joint supervision of industry projects; offering mutually beneficial academic programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Amrishbhai Patel, Chancellor, NMIMS said, “NMIMS has taken several giant steps over the last four decades to deliver quality education and has grown to a multi-disciplinary university. It has become one of the top five private universities in India. This MoU is a milestone in our journey to provide access to a global curriculum and exposure to faculty from different countries. It will help create industry-ready talent and better engineers who will be able to implement global best practices. We are confident that this partnership with HTWG Konstanz, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, will be beneficial to both the institutions.”

Prof. Dr. Sabine Rein, President, HTWG Konstanz, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, said, "We are glad that NMIMS has shown intent on cooperation and exchange of student and faculty with us. Founded in the 1990s, we provide education in engineering, law, and a number of other streams. We have faculty members with long standing experience from industry. We are pleased to sign this MoU which will go a long way in strengthening ties which will benefit students, faculty, and institutions."