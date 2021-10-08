SVKM's NMIMS appoints Dr. Prashant Mishra as Dean for School of Business Management, Mumbai

Mumbai: SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, has appointed Dr. Prashant Mishra as the Dean for School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai.

Dr. Mishra earned his Doctorate and Master's degree in Management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore, and Bachelor's degree in Science from Patna University. Before joining NMIMS, he was associated with IIM Calcutta.

In the past 23 years, Dr. Prashant Mishra's professional journey includes his role as an educator, researcher, trainer, consultant, and institution builder in India's finest Public and Private Educational Institution.

At IIM Calcutta, besides his role as a Professor of Marketing (since June 2004), he served as Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations) during 2018-21, leading IIM Calcutta's Executive Education Portfolio, International Outreach, and collaborations, including Student Exchange and CEMS Programme, Alumni Relations and Development Initiatives, Media, Rankings, Archiving, and several Student Affairs activities.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:28 AM IST