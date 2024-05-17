Sushil Sharma, CMD, SJVN Leads Swachhta Pledge for Employee Commitment to Cleanliness

SJVN is observing Swachhta Pakhwada 2024 in all its Projects & Offices from 16th to 31st May 2024. Sushil Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN today administered Swachhta Pledge to employees at Liaison Office, New Delhi. On this occasion Akhileshwar Singh, Director, (Finance) and Prem Prakash, CVO along with other senior officials were also present. This marked the commencement of Swachhta Pakhwada in SJVN reinforcing commitment of the company for maintaining a clean and green environment. The Swachhta Pledge has also been administered in SJVN Corporate Office, Shimla and 22 other locations/Projects located in H.P, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Sushil Sharma emphasized the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining a clean and healthy society. He encouraged employees to actively contribute towards cleanliness initiatives both at work and beyond.

Swachhta Pakhwada is being organized since 2016 at SJVN wherein employees in collaboration with local communities participate in various initiatives such as cleanliness drive, awareness programs, etc. This year the focus is on ensuring intensive sanitation efforts in the entire ecosystem related to the area of work of an organization.

SJVN's Swachhta Pakhwada Action Plan, 2024 includes Cleanliness Drives at prominent public places, Bio composting of Office canteen waste, Shramdan by SJVN employees in Cleanliness Drive in the surrounding areas, Special Awareness Drive to discourage use of plastic and promote use of eco-friendly material, setting up of Office Waste Paper Recycling Mechanism, Community Plantation Drive, etc. It also includes Cleanliness Drives of rivers near SJVN projects in various states, organizing Workshops, Swachhta Exhibitions, Expert Talks and Nukkad Nataks, Special Campaigns on Segregation of Solid & Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) facilities along with Vermicomposting.

It is worth mentioning that SJVN has been honoured with the prestigious 1st prize in the Swachhta Pakhwada Award by the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India during 2018, 2022 and 2023.