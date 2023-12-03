St. Mary's Multipurpose High School hosts Science Expo ‘Enigma’

St. Mary's Multipurpose High School and Jr. College hosted a science exhibition 'Enigma' in the school premises, on 2nd December Saturday 2023.The exhibition was to showcase student creativity and innovation in science and technology. The projects were based on the themes of eco-friendly fuels and innovative machines designed to ease human lives. The inauguration ceremony was a wonderful display of the successful landing of Chandrayaan the moon. The journey of Chandrayan was demonstrated with Robots and gadgets made by the students.

Chief Guest His Grace Geeverghese Mar Coorilos Metropolitan graced the occasion by his presence. He appreciated the talent and hard work of the students. The Mega Event had the participation of more than 300 students of 17 schools and a total of 58 stalls.

Atul tinkering Lab (ATL) has been installed in St. Mary's school. The students made projects on-sleep detectors, smart dustbin, Rover, distance detectors etc.

Filters used to clean air, eco-friendly vehicles, simple machines for the disabled were some of the interesting projects.

The platform gives an opportunity to ignite the young minds to work towards the progress of the society.

Eminent scientists were invited to judge the projects and encourage the students.