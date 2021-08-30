SRM, PPG Asian Paints to collaborate on various domains

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PPG Asian Paints Pvt. Ltd. Sriperumbudhur. The key highlights of this MoU include: FIIP-Faculty Industry Immersion Program for SRMIST Faculty members; to offer internships and projects; Scheduled training programs to SRMIST faculties, technical assistants and students at various emerging domains; Support to SRMIST in various Institute Committees (BOS-Board of Studies, CAB-Corporate Advisory Board, Syllabus framing); Mutual sharing of Infrastructure and Test Facilities (GCMS, FTNIR, SRM-BRIN, NRC & RI); Training of PPG-Asian Paints executives at our SRM BRIN Centre of Excellence in Automation Technologies; Educational Enhancement Programs for PPG-Asian Paint Executives (B.Tech., M.Tech. & Ph.D Programs).

Present for the signing were from PPG Asian Paints: P. Parthasarathy – Plant Head, K. S. Samuel – Head Technology, A. S. Sridhar – Head Quality, C. Suresh – Head Operation, K. Niranjan, Head HR, Chandrashekaran – Manager Quality, Anand – Senior Executive Quality.

ALSO READ SRM Hospital opens 3 centres of Excellence on the occasion of its Founder’s Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:49 AM IST