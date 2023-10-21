 SRM Centre for Clinical Trials and Research gets ICMR nod for Phase 1 trial
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
article-image

SRM Centre for Clinical Trials and Research (SRM – CCTR) has been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research

(ICMR) to carry out Phase 1 drug trials. SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre received a circular to this effect from ICMR recently.

A great recognition for SRM: “It is matter of great pride and recognition to our commitment to quality and pursuit of excellence which has yielded such results,” said Dr. P.Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), while reacting to the development. “It is even more special as more than 30 prestigious and premier institutions took part in the process, and we are the only private medical college and healthcare institution to be selected to conduct Phase 1 clinical trials,” Dr. Sathyanarayanan added.

The work began in June 2022 with ICMR initiating the process for selecting institutions with the requisite infrastructure, capabilities, experience, manpower and other resources to set up Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure as part of its endeavour to promote and support drug discovery and development.

Phase 1 trials most crucial:

Dr. Satyajit Mohapatra, Director CCTR, (Centre for Clinical Trials and Research), explained that after late phase trial (phases 2 and 3) network had already been established in the country and now their latest initiative will help in establishing Phase 1 clinical trial network. Phase 1 is important as it is the stage where drugs are tested for their safety and a safe dose is selected for the next phase of development.

He said that since their institution was shortlisted, they had been working tirelessly. The process included presentations about their infrastructure and experience, site visits and inspection by the ICMR team and a technical review committee.

Dr. Mohapatra said that ICMR had rolled out its plan to establish Phase 1 centres as part of its CARE (Centre for Advanced Research) scheme to encourage in-depth research.

“These CARE facilities will be national assets that will immensely help Indian researchers working in drug discovery and development in therapeutic areas of priority to the nation,” he said.

