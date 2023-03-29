Sminu Jindal takes the initiative for people with reduced mobility and AFT awareness

Svayam, working to promote dignity for people with reduced mobility, has signed a Memorandum of Association with the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) Foundation for Accessible Family Toilet (AFT).

Savitri Devi Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Group, Aarti Jindal, Sminu Jindal, Founder -Chairperson of Svayam and MD Jindal SAW Ltd, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Dr DN Sharma, Trustee of NHFDC Foundation, Dr SCL Gupta, Vice President of NHFDC Foundation and Arjan Batra inaugurated the event held in India Habitat Centre on March 27, 2023.

Svayam also launched Accessibility Awareness Week to educate about the accessibility challenges for people with reduced mobility and to empower individuals. India’s first accessibility organisation Svayam has planned Nukkard Natak performances from March 28, 2023 to April 3, 2023 at various locations within New Delhi, like Connaught Place, Red Fort, Delhi University campus, and Gurugram.

Regarding Accessible Family Toilet (AFT), Sminu Jindal, Founder - Chairperson of Svayam and MD Jindal SAW Ltd. said, “Accessibility is a basic human need and right of every individual. We urge the government of India to celebrate World Accessibility Day on 27th March next year. We witnessed that people didn’t think twice before using their savings or taking a non-subsidised loan to make toilets accessible. The collaboration with the NHFDC Foundation will bring more significant impact and transformation in India.”

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities added, “The government is committed to bringing positive impact and social justice to all sections of society, including people with reduced mobility. We are proud of Ms. Sminu Jindal Ji and the Svayam Foundation for taking such strong and selfless initiatives for the welfare and empowerment of people with reduced mobility. We are certain that the government and NGO’s coming together will only ensure more and more awareness and constructive steps towards solving the accessibility issues.”

An accessible toilet keeps safety, convenience, and easy access at the forefront. It requires basic features such as leveled surface, anti-skid / non-slippery flooring, adequate door width, grab bars, emergency bell, and western-style seating to be accessible for all. Ramps with railings are a must for easy access. Svayam’s findings and learning are eye-openers as people in India’s villages are open and keen to adopt a better lifestyle that is accessible to all.