SJVN wins GUVNL auction for 100 MW Solar Project

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has secured full quoted capacity of 100 MW Solar Power Project through e-Reverse Auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

Nand Lal Sharma stated that SJVN successfully bagged 100 MW Solar Project @ Rs 2.54/Unit on Build Own and Operate basis through a tariff based competitive bidding process of GUVNL Phase XXI. This Ground Mounted Solar Project shall be developed by SJVN through its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) at a tentative cost of Rs 550 crores. The project shall be executed by SGEL in Solar Park being developed by Gujarat Industrial Power Corporation Limited in Khavda, Gujarat through EPC contract. The Power Purchase Agreement shall be executed after issuance of Letter of Award from GUVNL.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, Nand Lal Sharma said that the project is expected to generate about 252 million units in its first year of commissioning and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 5866 million units. Further, the commissioning of this solar project is anticipated to reduce 287463 tonnes of carbon emissions.

With this addition, SJVN’s project portfolio stands at 59,872 MW. The company is marching forward tirelessly to achieve its New Mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and Shared Vision of 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.