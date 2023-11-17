SJVN signs PPA for 200 MW Wind Project with SECI

­­­­­­ Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN apprised that SJVN has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 200 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Project with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

Nand Lal Sharma informed that SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) a wholly owned subsidiary had participated in the Tariff based competitive Bidding process conducted by SECI for Selection of Wind Power Developers for setting up 1200 MW grid connected Wind Power Projects anywhere in India. SGEL bagged 200 MW at a tariff of Rs. 3.24 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis in Open Competitive Tariff bidding process.

Sharma further apprised that the 200 MW Wind Project will be developed by SGEL anywhere in India through EPC contract. With the allotment of this project, the wind portfolio of SJVN now stands at 497.6 MW. The two projects with cumulative capacity of 97.6 MW are under operation and remaining three projects with cumulative capacity of 400 MW are under various stages of development.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that the tentative cost for development of this project is Rs 1400 Crores. The project is expected to generate 482 million units in the first year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is 12050 million units. The Project will be commissioned by November 2025 i.e. within 24 Months from effective date of PPA signing.

This capacity addition will strengthen the footprints of SJVN in the renewable energy sector and will help in achieving the Government of India’s target of 50 percent installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. This will also help in achieving the company’s new Mission of 12000 MW by 2026 and the ambitious Shared Vision of 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.