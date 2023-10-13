SJVN receives LoA for 100 MW Solar Project in Rajasthan

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has received a Letter of Award for 100 MW Solar Power Project from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) at a tariff of Rs 2.62 per unit.

Nand Lal Sharma highlighted that the project was secured through SGEL, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN, on Build Own and Operate basis. The project is to be developed at an estimated development cost of Rs. 600 crores in Rajasthan through EPC contract. The Project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 Months from the date of signing of Power Purchase Agreement which shall be signed between RUVNL and SGEL for 25 years.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that the project is expected to generate 252 MU in the first year and 5866 MU over a period of 25 years. The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 287434 tonnes of carbon emission.

SJVN is also developing a 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Project in the state. Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone of this project on January 3, 2023. Additionally, SJVN has previously signed an MOU with the Government of Rajasthan for developing 10 GW renewable energy projects/parks within the state.

Presently, the project portfolio of SJVN is 58144 MW & commitment of the company to expand its renewable energy portfolio aligns with Government of India's target of green energy transition. SJVN is committed to achieve its Mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and Shared Vision of 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

