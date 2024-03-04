SJVN organises Capacity Building, Training and Interaction Program for Vigilance Officers of North Zone

Under the aegis of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), SJVN organized a Capacity Building Training and Interaction Program for Vigilance Officers of North Zone at Chandigarh. The event was graced by P. K. Srivastava, Central Vigilance Commissioner, P Daniel, Secretary, CVC, Shailendra Singh, Chief Technical Examiner, CVC, Nitin Kumar, Joint Secretary, CVC, Rajiv Verma, Director, CVC along, other Chief Vigilance Officers.

Geeta Kapur, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN in her welcome address said that our goal is to garner insights into policy framework concerning vigilance administration, procurement and CTE related aspects for better capacity building and complaint handling mechanism. This Capacity Building Training Program featured thought-provoking presentations from senior Central Vigilance Commission officials aimed at promoting discussions about Vigilance Administration which was well-received by the audience.

The Vote of thanks of the inaugural session was delivered by Prem Prakash (IOFS), Chief Vigilance Officer, SJVN. The program was attended by Vigilance Officers of PSUs, PSBs and Insurance Institutions from Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Chandigarh including senior dignitaries from the CVC.

This initiative by CVC has aided in facilitating valuable discussions and knowledge sharing among CVC, vigilance heads, leading to exchange of best practices and innovative ideas in vigilance administration. Such initiatives are instrumental in identification of potential areas for collaboration and strengthening of inter-organizational vigilance networks, thus fostering a culture of vigilance excellence and efficiency.