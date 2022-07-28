SJVN, KEC International ink pact to build transmission line for Dhaulasidh hydel project

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that on July 26, SJVN entered into an Agreement for construction of 220 KV D/C single zebra, Transmission line from 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP (in Distt. Hamirpur, H.P.) Switchyard to 220 KV HPPTCL network in Sujanpur area (H.P.) with M/s KEC International Limited, Mumbai.

Sharma apprised that the works amounting to Rs. 47.40 crore included end to end delivery of the commissioned transmission line by February, 2024.

The contract agreement was signed in the august presence of Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) SJVN, by Executive Director (Electrical Contracts), SJVN Salil Shamshery and Chief Manager (Sales & Tendering) of M/s KEC Anil Kalia. On this occasion, senior officials from SJVN and M/s KEC were also present.

Nand Land Sharma said this Power Transmission Line will enable SJVN to transmit power generating from 66 MW DSHEP into HPPTCL Network. Dhaulasidh HEP is designed to generate 304 MUs energy per annum. This project is one more milestone toward strengthening diversified portfolio of SJVN and show our commitment to empower the Nation.

Presently, SJVN has the total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and has diversified & ventured into Power Transmission and Power Trading also. Recent Project additions are paving the path for achieving SJVN’s Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.