SJVN inks MoU with iDeCK to provide consultancy services for Renewable Projects

SJVN Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infrastructure Development Corporation, (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK) for providing Consultancy Services in Renewable Energy Sector. SJVN and iDeCK will collaborate for the purpose of providing “Consultancy Services” for Development of Solar/Wind/ Hybrid/Battery Storage Energy Projects.

The MoU was signed by R.K. Gupta, Chief General Manager, Business Development, SJVN and Ashish Kapoor, Sr. Vice President Business Development, IDeCK in the presence of senior officials of SJVN & iDeCK at New Delhi.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, informed that in terms of the MoU signed, SJVN and iDeCK will explore to identify Potential Consumers for purchase of Power from various Solar/Wind/Hybrid/Battery Storage Energy Projects; Conduct Due Diligence on Land title/Leasing arrangements besides providing assistance in obtaining clearances for land, provide assistance in obtaining project related approvals and also provide technical consultancy, etc.

Sharma informed that SJVN has a strong portfolio of 41 projects of 16432 MW capacity and has already bagged 1670 MW Solar Power capacity through competitive Bidding Process. SJVN has already established its footprints in nine States of India viz Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and in two neighboring countries namely Nepal & Bhutan. The company has also diversified in other fields of Energy Generation and Transmission. Recently at UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated India’s intent of generating 500 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030. The initiative taken by SJVN is in line with the targets set by the Government of India and it would enable SJVN in further its footprint Pan India.

SJVN has set its Shared Vision of capacity building of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 & 25000 MW by 2040 and this MoU will help SJVN building its capacities further.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:47 PM IST