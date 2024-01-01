SJVN commissions 75 MW Gurhah Solar Power Plant in UP

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN announced that its 75 MW Gurhah Solar Power Plant located in district Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh has achieved commercial operation. With Commissioning of this project installed capacity of SJVN now stands at 2227 MW.

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that SJVN has implemented 75 MW Gurhah Solar Power Project Plant through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL). SGEL has bagged this 75 MW Solar Power Project at a tariff of Rs. 2.98 per unit through Competitive Tariff bidding conducted by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Development Agency.

Sharma informed that the project will generate 159.77 million units in the first year and the estimated cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be around 3716 million units. Power Purchase Agreement for the energy generated has already been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited for 25 years.

“The project has been developed at the cost of Rs. 408.42 Crores, while the expected revenues from energy generated is around Rs. 48 crores per annum.” Said Sharma.

This is 9th project that is commissioned by SJVN, with this installed capacity of SJVN now stands at 2227 MW. SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey and with a present portfolio of more than 56 GW, the company is marching forward tirelessly to achieve its Shared Vision of 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.