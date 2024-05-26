SJVN Commemorates its 37th Raising Day with Grand Celebration

SJVN celebrated its 37th Raising Day across all its Offices & Projects in India & Nepal on 24th May. The main function was held at Shimla which was inaugurated by Chairman & Managing Director, Sushil Sharma by unfurling SJVN Corporate Flag.

Prem Prakash, Chief Vigilance Officer, V Shankarnarayanan, ED (Corporate Planning), Salil Shamshery, ED (IT&SE), S. Marasamy, ED (CCD), S.L Sharma, ED (Finance), Chandra Shekhar Yadav, ED(HR) and employees of the company were also present on this occasion.

Sushil Sharma while addressing the present gathering said that SJVN started its journey with 1500 MW and has now an impressive portfolio of 56662 MW. " SJVN is dedicated for upholding its Core Values and striving for excellence in all its endeavors. As the company is entering into 37th year of incorporation, we are anticipating yet another year of growth and achievements," said Sharma.

The festivities commemorated SJVN’s illustrious journey and remarkable achievements in the field of power generation and sustainable development. A short video featuring the pioneering Chairman & Managing Directors of the company since 1988 was screened at the venue and was received with a standing ovation.

Sushil Sharma awarded 52 winners of ‘People Choice- SJVN Star Awards’. This award is given annually with an objective that all the employees across various cadres are energized and motivated to achieve the Shared Vision of the Company. He also awarded the winners of Best script on Training E Module development for SJVN Gyan Jyoti E Learning Platform. On this occasion, Sharma felicitated the Head of Departments of Corporate Headquarters, Shimla in recognition of their Team Spirit, Leadership, Innovative Practices and Organizational abilities.

The cultural evening was marked by outstanding performances from renowned Bollywood singers Hema Sardesai, Arvind Singh and comedian Vishal Sharma. Their performances resonated well with the attendees, bringing light-hearted moments and melody to the event.