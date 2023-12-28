SJVN bags coveted IEI Industry Excellence Silver Award 2023

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has been awarded with the prestigious ‘IEI Industry Excellence Silver Award 2023’ by the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). The award has been presented by Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Shukla during 38th Indian Engineering Congress at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The award recognizes SJVN’s outstanding performance in the category of Engineering Manufacturing & Processing.

Nand Lal Sharma expressed pride in the achievement and stated that the award acknowledges SJVN’s commitment for business excellence and sustainability. SJVN has won the award for its exceptional performance across various parameters which includes, business operations, financial performance, environmental management, corporate social responsibility and corporate governance policy etc.

As a key player in the power sector, SJVN remains dedicated to its role in nation building and strengthening of power sector. The company continues to expand its portfolio with new power projects across India and internationally. With a vision for the future, SJVN has envisaged a Mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and a Shared Vision of being 50,000 MW company by 2040.

The IEI, a multidisciplinary professional body provides engineers with a global platform to share professional interests. The IEI Industry Excellence Awards recognize engineering industry leaders for their innovations, excellence in engineering operations and services that contribute to sustaining excellence in a competitive manner.