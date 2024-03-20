SJVN and THDC India Spearhead Interactive Workshop to Bolster Vigilance in Power Sector

Underlining the significant role of Power Sector in sustaining overall Socio-Economic development of India ensuring energy security, and driving inclusive progress, R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited informed that a four-day interactive workshop ' of senior officers of leading Power Sector CPSEs of the nation SJVN and THDC India Limited commenced at Trivandrum, Kerala. This four days interactive workshop program is for all the vigilance officers of SJVN and THDCIL bringing uniformity in vigilance working, Knowledge sharing and implementing best practices in peer organizations.

Vishnoi added that Vigilance plays a pivotal role in the growth trajectory of organizations while consistently emphasizing transparency and integrity in its operations. By placing a strong emphasis on transparency, objectivity, and national interest, it plays critical role in ensuring organization's effectiveness and ethical conduct, integral to the Nation’s development journey.

Vishnoi further added that the workshop highlighted the prime role of Vigilance, to uphold the organizational values and principles of Power Sector CPSEs. The evolving landscape of the power sector necessitates a proactive approach towards integrity, transparency, and accountability, for sustainable growth and success. SJVN and THDCIL being the premier Public sector undertakings, have expertise in harnessing of Hydro, Solar, Wind and Thermal Energy sources. Workshops like these exemplifies their commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions and driving the transition towards a cleaner, greener future though while upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), THDC India Limited while inaugurating the four-day workshop expressed heartfelt appreciation to the coordinators for organizing the workshop and commended the contribution of Prem Prakash, CVO (SJVN & THDCIL) for his steadfast dedication in leading this commendable initiative. Singh added that this workshop underscores the continuous efforts of SJVN and THDCIL in sensitizing the stakeholders against corruption, emphasizing the need for their unwavering vigilance. Joint workshops of SJVN and THDCIL addresses the energy sector's unique challenges effectively. Collaboration fosters innovation and solidarity, transcending organizational boundaries for a more cohesive and effective vigilance framework.