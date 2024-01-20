Shradhanjali 2024: A Soulful Homage to Annapurna Devi Ji and Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji's Enduring Legacy

Shradhanjali, an annual tradition by Birju Maharaj Parampara, served as a heartfelt tribute to the illustrious lives of Smt. Annapurna Devi Ji and Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji at India Habitat Centre in Delhi. Their enduring influence continued to shape the world of classical art, exemplifying values that resonated through their children and grandchildren.

As the death anniversary of Ammaji was commemorated, this year's Shradhanjali promised an unforgettable experience. The event kicked off on the 18th with a mesmerizing performance by Tribhuwan Maharaj, followed by a soul-stirring vocal presentation by SuVidhi Sharma and a tabla recital by the renowned Pt. Yogesh Samsi.

The feeling each time was special because they were not just our parents; they were also our teachers, who had taught us not just our art but also our way of life. A legacy is something that a person leaves behind to be remembered by, and looking around that day, it was clear that the legacy of both Amma and Babu was undeniable. We will forever strive to build on that legacy further and take it to new heights. It was bowed heads as we honored their lives that day and forever.

In keeping with tradition, the Parampara proudly announced the annual scholarship awarded in the name of Smt. Annapoorna Devi Ji. This year's deserving recipient was Trisha Gulati, a testament to our commitment to nurturing and supporting emerging talent.