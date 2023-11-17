Shobhna Lalwani, President, CRWWO gives away prizes to winners of Drawing / Painting and Essay Competitions

Shobhna Lalwani, President, Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO), gave away prizes to winners of Drawing/Painting and Essay writing competition organized by CRWWO for the children of railway employees on 8th November 2023 at New Officers Club, Nirmal Park, Byculla.

A total of 49 Central Railway employees’s children were awarded cash prizes and certificates for participation in the above competitions.

This was part of the All India Drawing / Painting and Essay Competition organized by Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation, Railway Board, New Delhi.

Neeru Arora, Secretary, Smt Priti Shrivastav, Treasurer and other Executive Members of CRWWO were also present.