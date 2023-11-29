 SCOPE’s 49th AGM reflects new pathways of excellence
SCOPE’s 49th AGM reflects new pathways of excellence

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), an apex body of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) hosted its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) addressed by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, GAIL; Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE; Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Vice Chairman, SCOPE and CMD, Goa Shipyard Limited in the presence of Executive Board Members of SCOPE, CMDs, Directors and Senior officials of member Public Sector Enterprises.

The AGM attended by a large number of participants, encapsulated SCOPE’s transcending role as the apex body of PSEs in “New India,” highlighting the initiatives undertaken by SCOPE towards achieving its vision. Various novel initiatives like SCOPE’s Social Interaction facility for PSEs in India; global collaborative efforts towards policy advocacy; employer representation on National and International forums; programs, workshops and studies in the areas of Skills & Labour, Corporate Governance, Leadership Development, Climate Action, Digital Transformation, Financial Management, Women empowerment, Health & wellness etc. were also showcased.

Echoing SCOPE’s commitment to coalesce and create a niche for PSEs across the globe, the meeting also presented the vision plan of the apex body, expanding and exploring newer pathways of excellence.

