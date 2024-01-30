SCOPE revisits Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless principles of Ethical Leadership

Remembering the Father of the nation on the 76th Martyrs’ Day, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organized a Symposium on ‘Reflections on Mahatma Gandhi’s Ethical Leadership.’ The program was addressed by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary (CA), Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE and Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna, Eminent Gandhian. Offering an insight into Gandhiji’s principles of Ethical leadership centred around values and integrity, the program deliberated upon the necessity of these principles amidst the changing paradigms at workplaces. The symposium was enthusiastically participated by a large number of participants from across the country.