 SCOPE revisits Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless principles of Ethical Leadership
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallerySCOPE revisits Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless principles of Ethical Leadership

SCOPE revisits Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless principles of Ethical Leadership

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image

Remembering the Father of the nation on the 76th Martyrs’ Day, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organized a Symposium on ‘Reflections on Mahatma Gandhi’s Ethical Leadership.’ The program was addressed by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary (CA), Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE and Dr. Shobhana Radhakrishna, Eminent Gandhian. Offering an insight into Gandhiji’s principles of Ethical leadership centred around values and integrity, the program deliberated upon the necessity of these principles amidst the changing paradigms at workplaces. The symposium was enthusiastically participated by a large number of participants from across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SCOPE revisits Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless principles of Ethical Leadership

SCOPE revisits Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless principles of Ethical Leadership

General Manager, Central Railway and President CRWWO visit Central Railway Hospital, Byculla on...

General Manager, Central Railway and President CRWWO visit Central Railway Hospital, Byculla on...

Babus, mantris & buzz: Nitish was quick to respond, but Lalu....

Babus, mantris & buzz: Nitish was quick to respond, but Lalu....

THDCIL Celebrates Country’s 75th Republic Day with Enthusiasm

THDCIL Celebrates Country’s 75th Republic Day with Enthusiasm

THDCIL dedicates India's Largest Electrolyser End Fuel Cell based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at...

THDCIL dedicates India's Largest Electrolyser End Fuel Cell based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at...