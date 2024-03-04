SCOPE organizes Public Procurement Workshop in Shillong

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), an apex body of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in association with Competition Commission of India (CCI) organized a workshop on ‘Public Procurement- Issues and Challenges and Sharing of Experiences of Best Practices,’ which was inaugurated by Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, CCI in the presence of Anupama Anand, Secretary, CCI and Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE in Shillong, Meghalaya. Senior officials from CCI, GeM and various PSEs across the country were also present. The meet was attended by 85 participants of 31 PSEs from diverse sectors.

In her inaugural address, Ravneet Kaur said that amidst globalisation, the need for a robust market system that supports competition and also discourages any anti-competitive practices has been magnified, and the aim of Competition Law is to create an ecosystem where competition thrives. Emphasizing on the economic and social significance of Public Procurement, she complimented SCOPE for organizing the workshop on this pertinent subject.

Anupama Anand in her address said that the role of Public Procurement is multifaceted and signified that such workshops are catalysts in propelling organizations towards a more efficient, transparent and innovative public procurement landscape.

Atul Sobti in his address said that Public Procurement facilitates a transparent and efficient governing system, and seeing the sheer value and volume of procurement, its role cannot be underestimated. He further highlighted SCOPE’s continued endeavour to conduct workshops on pertinent subjects across the country.

SCOPE has over the years expedited its efforts towards conducting regular workshops on pertinent topics, across diverse regions of the country. Focusing on the North-Eastern region of the country, SCOPE is organizing another workshop on ‘Right to Information’ in Shillong.