SCOPE-ILO release first of its kind study on ‘Skilling for Future’

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and International Labour Organization (ILO) released a joint study titled ‘Skilling for future in PSEs: An ILO -SCOPE study on skills profiles in PSEs’ in the presence of Ms. Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director, ILO India; Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, GAIL; Mr. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE; Ms. Rashmi Govil, Director (HR), IOC and Mr. Ravindra Peiris, Senior Specialist on Employers' Activities, ILO. The study entailing recommendations on sector-specific strategies was participated by CMDs, Directors and Senior officials of Public Sector fraternity and senior officials from ILO both physically and virtually.

During the event, dignitaries emphasized on the pivotal role of skilling in the present times, highlighting the significance of the study in addressing this imperative. Presentation of the key findings and recommendations of the report were also showcased during the event giving a glimpse into the first-of-its kind endeavour to introspect the skill profiles in PSEs vis-à-vis the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), the sectoral skilling landscape along with identifying the sectoral skilling gaps.

Understanding the need to align PSEs to international benchmarks, SCOPE has been undertaking many research-based studies in pertinent areas of climate change, women empowerment, digital transformations, leadership development and skill profiles with organisations of repute including ILO and GIZ, Germany.