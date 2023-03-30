SCOPE biennial elections 2023-25 results declared

Results of SCOPE Biennial Elections 2023-25 were declared by Atul Sobti, Director General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Returning Officer, in the presence of members of Public Sector Enterprises and contestants. The newly-elected SCOPE Executive Board will assume office from 1st April 2023.

While announcing the results, Sobti said that SCOPE continues to witness enthusiastic participation of its member PSEs, in the SCOPE Board elections, which reiterates the faith of our members in SCOPE’s endeavours as the apex body of PSEs in India.

As per the results declared, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, CMD, GAIL (India) Ltd has been elected as Chairman, SCOPE. Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, CMD, Goa Shipyard Ltd. has been elected as Vice Chairman, SCOPE.

Other members elected to the Executive Board of SCOPE are: Sujoy Choudhury, Director (Planning & Business Development), IOCL; Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL; Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC; Rajni Kant Agrawal, CMD, WAPCOS; Krishna Kumar Singh, Director (Personnel), SAIL; Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance) NHPC; Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Director (Operations), POWERGRID; Usha Singh, Director (HR), MOIL; Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), Coal India Limited; Baldev Kaur Sokhey, Director (Finance), NBCC; Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC; Adika Ratna Sekhar, CMD, Balmer Lawrie; Lalit Kumar Gupta, CMD, Cotton Corpn. of India Ltd.; Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal, Director (Finance), ITDC; Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL; Om Prakash Singh, Director (T&FS), ONGC; Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, CMD, Addl. Charge & Director (Other Units), BEL; S.C. Mudgerikar, CMD, RCF and Dr. Siba Prasad Mohanty, CMD, BVFCL.

The newly elected board taking over at a propitious time, as SCOPE turns 50, aims at undertaking a wide spectrum of activities aligned with the core values and vision of SCOPE.