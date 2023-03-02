School of Advanced Sciences & IIEC of VIT-AP organises National Science Day at VIT-AP University

School of Advanced Sciences and Innovation, incubation and entrepreneur cell of VIT-AP University jointly organized National science day at VIT-AP campus on February 28, to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Prof. C.V.Raman in 1928. Padmasri Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy – Founder Chairman and board member of Cyeint who attended the program as the chief guest has unveiled the national science day. Dr. Rakeshwar Bandichhor – Vice-President and head of Chemistry Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Satish Rajamani IT-Leader, entrepreneur, leadership coach and adjunct professor, New Jersey attended the program as guests of honour.

400 students and teachers of about 16 schools and colleges from 16 states of India participated in this event. Many scientific exhibits were kept in central block buildings to explain the scientific and technical activities of the centre and demonstrate a few concepts in basic sciences. A book fair has also been arranged throughout the day. The programme started at 10.45 am with an address highlighting the importance of National Science Day to commemorate the path-breaking discovery of Raman Effect which led to the winning of the Nobel Prize by Prof. C.V. Raman.

Speaking on the occasion Padmasri Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy – Founder Chairman and board member of Cyeint said that innovation has a vital role to play in new inventions and research which makes to pursue new interests, and makes you hone your problem-solving skills.

Adding more on the discovery of the Raman Effect Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy – Vice-Chancellor VITAP University said Government must allocate more funds for the research process as it is the most valuable tool to understand the complexities of a problem. Though India stands in the 5th place in terms of publications and patents the number of publications India as a big country publishes every year is less compared to China and USA he said. He also gave an overview of the total number of patents and publications from India in 2022. The Inaugural program has ended by a vote of thanks.

Dr || Jagdish Chandra Mudiganti (Registrar, VIT -AP University), Dr || Shantanu Mandal (Dean, School of Advanced Sciences, VIT -AP University), Dr || S. Srinivas (Professor, School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University) Dr|| Amit Chavan (Director, Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneur Cell, VIT-AP University), students, teachers and staff participated.