 SBI launches its Coffee Table Book – The Banker to Every Indian
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallerySBI launches its Coffee Table Book – The Banker to Every Indian

SBI launches its Coffee Table Book – The Banker to Every Indian

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
article-image

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest financial institution, is thrilled to announce the launch of its coffee table book ' The Banker to Every Indian,' which celebrates 75 years of India's independence and SBI's glorious 200-year history.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to launch the coffee table book, which chronicles the Bank's journey since independence. The book is a tribute to the spirit of India's independence and the Bank's contribution to nation-building. It showcases our ethics, technological advancements, and transformation with the important initiatives undertaken by the Bank. The book is not just a celebration of our past but a testament of our commitment to the future. I hope this book will inspire the future generation to strive for excellence and contribute to the growth of our great nation."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

REC felicitated with Green Ribbon Champions Award

REC felicitated with Green Ribbon Champions Award

SBI launches its Coffee Table Book – The Banker to Every Indian

SBI launches its Coffee Table Book – The Banker to Every Indian

Sminu Jindal takes the initiative for people with reduced mobility and AFT awareness

Sminu Jindal takes the initiative for people with reduced mobility and AFT awareness

Jio Fiber introduces new broadband Back-up Plan

Jio Fiber introduces new broadband Back-up Plan

Central Railway achieves a landmark in ticket-checking performance

Central Railway achieves a landmark in ticket-checking performance