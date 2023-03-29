SBI launches its Coffee Table Book – The Banker to Every Indian

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest financial institution, is thrilled to announce the launch of its coffee table book ' The Banker to Every Indian,' which celebrates 75 years of India's independence and SBI's glorious 200-year history.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to launch the coffee table book, which chronicles the Bank's journey since independence. The book is a tribute to the spirit of India's independence and the Bank's contribution to nation-building. It showcases our ethics, technological advancements, and transformation with the important initiatives undertaken by the Bank. The book is not just a celebration of our past but a testament of our commitment to the future. I hope this book will inspire the future generation to strive for excellence and contribute to the growth of our great nation."