Sanjay Grover, producer from MGM Studios Los Angeles, behind T-Series entry into Hollywood

RAVINDER PUNJ

Sanjay Grover has been working for multiple years at Hollywood Studios MGM Los Angeles as Producer, Executive and Director Special Projects. Sanjay has now brought Hollywood’s ace director Tarsem to direct a film for World audiences.

Tarsem has directed films like The Cell, The Fall, Immortals, Mirror Mirror, Self/less with Stars like Julia Roberts, Jenifer Lopez, Ben Kingsley, Micky Rourke, Farida Pinto, Henry Cavill , Rayan Reynolds. Tarsem has made several Commercials and music videos with stars like Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Deep Forest, Enrique Iglesias etc.

Sanjay along with Tarsem had been working on the film Dear Jassi for years and recently approached Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Wakaoo Films to join hands to produce the film together.

When I introduced Tarsem to Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Producers Wakko films, Tarsem loved their passion for cinema and branching out of Bollywood to make films for hollywood and global audiences. Says Sanjay Grover (former Executive & Producer, MGM Studios, LA) of Creative Strokes Group, “Having made films at MGM Studios; producing my first film with a director like Tarsem whom I love and to partner with visionary producers like T-Series and Wakaoo Films is truly very exciting.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)