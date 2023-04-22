SAIL-BSL and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) sign MoU

SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) has entered into an MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to explore potential of application of 5G/ IT/ Telecom and other wireless communication technologies in SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant including SAIL’s Mines & Collieries, Central Coal Supply Organization and the SAIL Refractory Unit in Jharkhand. The MoU was signed at SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant on April 21, 2023. From SAIL-BSL side, BKTiwari, Executive Director (Works) and from TCIL side, Ms Alka Selot Asthana, Executive Director (IT & Telecom) signed the MOU in the presence of senior officials from both the organisations.
Under the guidance of Director In-charge Amarendu Prakash, SAIL-BSL has taken this initiative of becoming the first PSU in the country to take initiative for setting up a dedicated 5G network with the help of TCIL, which will pave way for application of 5G/ IT / Telecom technologies in steel manufacturing. Besides steel plant, this partnership will also be useful in providing innovative solutions in SAIL Mines and Collieries in Jharkhand, Smart Cities, etc.
