RWF sets up of Sewage treatment plant at Rail Wheel Factory housing Colony (West Colony)

Indian Railways has a vision to promote clean environment and clean energy. To implement this vision, one of the missions of Indian Railways is to conserve energy and natural resources.

Rail Wheel factory is always committed to provide green environment and clean energy through its various green initiatives. Creation of Eco zone with water bodies was one of the biggest initiatives which not only made RWF self reliant in process water requirement but also a home for variety of birds, flora and fauna.

With continued effort to protect environment and recycle waste, another initiative i.e. a sewage treatment plant is now being setup at RWF housing colony. Sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 2lakh litres is under construction at West colony/RWF. The colony is spread over 66 acres with 936 houses and service buildings.

All machinery for setting up this plant has been installed. The work of pipeline laying and collection tank is nearing completion. Sewage treatment plant is likely to be commissioned shortly. This shows RWFs commitment in the direction of recycle, reuse and reduce, by recycling waste to produce water that can be used for non-drinking purposes.

With this initiative, potable water consumption will be reduced, as the treated water from Sewage treatment plant shall be used for non drinking purposes. This will also lead to savings in expenditure, as drawl of fresh water from BWSSB shall be reduced considerably.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:34 PM IST