Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna launched at RWF

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on September 17, launched the ‘Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojna’ under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojna’, through Video conferencing. This was attended by Ajai Kumar Dubey, GM Rail Wheel Factory, PHODs and other Heads Of Departments and candidates who have enrolled for the skill development course being conducted at RWF from 20th of this month. This will enable to empower the youth by providing them entry level skill training in Railway Training Institutes. Under RKVY, Rail Wheel Factory has planned to impart training to about 1000 aspirants in the next 3years.

The training is being imparted in four trades i.e. Electrician, Welder, Machinist & Fitter by various units of Railways. Duration of training is 100 hours. Eligibility of candidate is 10th pass and age between 18-35 years. However, RWF will impart training in Machinist trade, as assigned by the Ministry.

For this purpose, RWF has issued notification for inviting application for Machinist trade on its website on 19.8.2021 and in News paper on 21.8.2021 for two batches having 20 candidates for each batch.

ALSO READ Ajai Kumar Dubey takes charge as General Manager, RWF

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:55 AM IST