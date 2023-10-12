RPF Central Railway Rescues 733 Children in 6 Months

Railway Protection Force is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. It is also discharging responsibility of rescuing children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has rescued 733 children in coordination with Govt. Railway police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway in the past 6 months i.e. from April 2023 to Septmeber 2023 under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”. This includes 517 boys and 216 girls and reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline.

The children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city, etc are found by trained RPF personnel. These trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.

The Division –wise breakup of Children rescued from April 2023 to September 2023 over Central Railway is as under:

Mumbai Division of Central Railway rescued the highest 206 children, which include 139 boys and 67 girls.

Bhusaval Division rescued 205 children include 128 boys and 77 girls.

Pune Division rescued 188 children include 181 boys and 7 girls.

Nagpur Division rescued 95 include 47 boys and 48 girls.

Solapur Division rescued 39 children include 22 boys and 17 girls.

RPF personnel have been risking their own lives to save the lives of others in "Mission Jeevan Raksha." During September 2023, 3 precious lives were saved by RPF personnel.

Luggage Retrieval and hand over under Operation “Amanat” – Many passengers forget to take all their belongings like luggage/Mobile in a rush to board the train or leave the train/station. Under this operation RPF personnel help in securing such belongings and restore them to the rightful owner. Under this operation, RPF retrieved approximately 128 luggage valued more than Rs. 39,51,935/- during the month of September 2023.

RPF has also been empowered to tackle the issue of drug trafficking & illegal liquor through the railways. During the month of September 2023, RPF registered 9 cases of Ganja of 95.200 Kg valued 23,75,840 and 9 cases liquor (134.19 litre) valued Rs. 75,150/-, RPF, Central Railway also recovered 1 case of wild life recovery of 483 turtle with arrest of 3 persons.

