Ronak Advertising Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

In the realm of advertising and publicity, Ronak Advertising has established itself as a leading entity over the past 30 years, maintaining its prime position. The remarkable identity of Ronak Advertising is credited to the dedicated efforts of its founder, Mr. Amardeep Singh, who has worked tirelessly for the success of the organization. To commemorate this 30-year journey, a grand celebration was organized at iLeaf Banquet, Vashi.

On December 23, 1993, with a big dream in his eyes, a young jobless man Amardeep Singh embarked on a business journey in the field of cable TV advertising with an unwavering confidence. Starting his business from a small 4x4 square feet office in Vashi Plaza, he placed his first billboard (Hoarding) on the same building. This signifies that a humble beginning can lead you to great heights. Amardeep Singh is a visionary personality, always thinking ahead, which is why Ronak Advertising stands at the forefront in newspaper advertising, outdoor media, and now digital media. Behind this success is his hard work and dedication, which has earned him numerous awards and honors in the business journey. In this business journey, he is accompanied by Tina Vig (his wife) Ronak Singh Vig & Rehat Singh Vig ( his sons) and his hardworking staff.

Ronak Advertising celebrated its splendid 30th anniversary. Various dignitaries from different fields were present to extend their best wishes. Among them were former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik, MLA Sandeep Naik, MLA Prashant Thakur, Shiv Sena (Shinde) District Chief Vijay Chougule, Former House Leader (Panvel) Paresh Thakur, Congress District President Dr. Anil Kaushik, National Congress Raju Shinde, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party's Shrikant Hindalkar, and leaders from other parties. Along with them, Mohan Gurunani, Bhupen Shah, Atul Agrawal, Rajesh Prajapati, Manish Bhatija, Priya Gurunani, Jigar Trivedi, Vasant Batra, Chirag Shah, and nominated builders were present. The entertainment for the program was performed by the Golden Hits Orchestra, which was enjoyed by the attendees.