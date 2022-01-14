RMSI Cropalytics wins FICCI Best Agri Start-up Award 2021 in ‘Best Women Agtech Entrepreneurs’ category

RMSI Cropalytics, the agri-tech subsidiary of RMSI, a global leader in geospatial and engineering solutions, won the prestigious award in the ‘Best Women Agtech Entrepreneurs’category at the recently held FICCI Agri Start-up Awards 2021 in New Delhi.

On winning this award, Roli Jindal, Co-Founder, RMSI Cropalytics, said, “On behalf of my entire team at RMSI Cropalytics, I thank the esteemed Jury for this award. A special thanks to FICCI for creating a category of ‘Business Women in Agri-tech’. It gives me great pride that there are so many of us here to merit a category of our own. By some estimates almost 75% of all farm labour in India today are women; so, working in Agri-tech by default means working to benefit women on a very large scale.”

RMSI Cropalytics is a deep tech company that focuses on data analytics, combines advanced modelling, machine learning, and crop and meteorological domain expertise to provide crop yield and acreage estimation, farmer credit rating, farmer decision support systems and rural marketing support analytics to decision-makers in government, crop insurance, agriculture input sector, commodity trading and social sector.

The start-up combines new age and scalable technologies for data collection such as satellite imagery, drone technology, mobile platforms and ground level IoT sensors to develop models based on AI/ML, using advanced forecast techniques and predictive analysis.

The awards also featured four other categories including Most Innovative Agtech -Emerging Start-up, Most Innovative Agtech-Mature Start-ups, Best Agri Start-up Promoting Climate Resilience and Best Agri Start-up Creating Social Impact.The e-awards were announced in the esteemed presence of Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & Director General, ICAR, Govt of India.

Addressing the 4th edition of 'FICCI Agri Start-up Summit & Awards', Dr. Mohapatra said, "The evolving technologies and agri-innovations are to be mainstreamed and deployed in the fields."

Dr.Mohapatra further said that there is a lot of opportunity to link farmers to market and start-ups have huge potential in this area. "Partnership and collaboration are key in today's world to take agriculture to next level," he added.

Mr. T R Kesavan, Chairman, FICCI National Agriculture Committee & Group President, TAFE Ltd. said that FICCI Awards for agriculture start-up has emerged as a leading platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their potential. He further mentioned that in the last few years, we have seen young entrepreneurs coming up with ideas, innovations and business models to support farmers and help them achieve scale and sustainability.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:28 AM IST