RITES wins SAFA Silver Award for Annual Report

RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, has received the Silver Award for ‘Best Presented Annual Report 2022’ by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The company received the joint award in the Public Sector Entities (PSE) category at the SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Award & SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosures 2022 ceremony, held in Ghaziabad on December 22.

The awards under various categories are conferred based on the evaluation by a SAFA committee for improvement in transparency, accountability & governance, of the published annual reports of businesses from South Asian Countries.

This achievement recognizes best practices adopted by RITES for the presentation and disclosure of high-quality, relevant, reliable, and objective financial statements and the company’s accountability towards stakeholders and highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, statutory guidelines, and regulations.