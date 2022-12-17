RITES, KOEL sign MoU to explore business avenues

RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (KOEL) to jointly explore business opportunities for supplies/services in the areas of Export of Railway Rolling Stock, Infrastructure and Urban Transport for domestic and overseas markets.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide expertise in design, marketing, operation & maintenance, and any other support required for tapping business opportunities, while KOEL will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of customized products.

Manobendra Ghoshal, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), RITES, said, “The collaboration with KOEL will not only create a platform to explore business avenues around the globe but also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen each other’s operations in promoting smart and sustainable infrastructure.”

Vinod Menon, Vice President, KOEL, said, “The strategic partnership between RITES and KOEL leverages the strengths of both organisations. While we, at KOEL, are focused on developing world-class products and services, RITES has outstanding design, technical expertise, and marketing capabilities. We look forward to a long and fruitful association.”