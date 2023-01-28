Republic Day celebrations held at ECR HQ

On the occasion of Republic Day, on January 26, 2023, celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at East Central Railway Headquarters, Hajipur. On this occasion, the flag was hoisted by General Manager Anupam Sharma and the national flag was saluted. The members of Scouts and Guides also saluted the national flag by playing the national tune. After this, Sharma inspected the parade of the members of Railway Protection Force and Scouts and Guides. He extended Republic Day greetings to all including railwaymen, rail users, media representatives. Balloons symbolizing freedom were released in the open sky by General Manager Anupam Sharma and Bharti Sharma, President of East Central Railway Women's Welfare Division and high officials. Additional General Manager, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and other high officials were present on the occasion. Along with them, the office bearers, officers and railwaymen of the union/association organization of East Central Railway were also present. President of East Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization Bharti Sharma and other members of the organization were also present at the Republic Day function.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)