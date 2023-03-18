Reliance Foundation Drishti launches Marathi Braille newspaper

The holistic vision care programme, Reliance Foundation Drishti, completed two decades of service, marking the milestone with the launch of a Braille newspaper in Marathi. Under the Drishti initiative, over 20,500 free corneal transplants have been performed and vision care provided to over 1.75 lakh people. “It fills us with joy that Reliance Foundation Drishti has completed 20 years. What started as a dream of bringing light, happiness, and self-sufficiency in the lives of the visually impaired has become a movement today,” said Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation. “In the coming decades, we remain committed to doing all that we can to support our visually impaired communities to lead fuller lives of dignity and independence. As another step in this direction, we are delighted to launch the Braille Drishti newspaper in Marathi, in addition to Hindi, to reach a wider audience and have a greater impact.” Initiated in 2003, Reliance Foundation Drishti promotes awareness, protects sight and promotes inclusivity for the visually impaired. It organises eye screening camps across India and provides spectacles for refractive errors, facilitates cataract removal and corneal transplants to restore or improve vision. The transplants are done in association with the National Association for the Blind, Sankara Eye Foundation and Aravind Eye Care.